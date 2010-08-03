Birdy

Cartoon concept 2

Birdy
Birdy
  • Save
Cartoon concept 2 web design concept cartoon
Download color palette

I've made the overlays darker to clarify the text and make things neater. I've also zoomed out a bit so you can see it with a bit of space round it.
Hopefully I'll get to spend a bit more time on this tomorrow, so any suggestions would be great, thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Birdy
Birdy

More by Birdy

View profile
    • Like