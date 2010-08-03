Christapher McElheney

Bookmaking: Elements of Graphic Design

Christapher McElheney
Christapher McElheney
  • Save
Bookmaking: Elements of Graphic Design self-promotion
Download color palette

Layouts for hand-bound books to be given away at job interviews.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Christapher McElheney
Christapher McElheney

More by Christapher McElheney

View profile
    • Like