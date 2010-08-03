Phuse

My Roots Footer illustration web clean
What a wicked illustration by Nick from out team. Really gives the footer a little bit of a kick whereas the top of the site is a lot more clean and professional which goes with the client's brand.

Makes me drool.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
