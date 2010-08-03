Counterfeat Short Film *Still

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A still from @brettastic and mine's Nashville 48 hour film project:
It screens at the Belcourt next week, and then we'll post it online, I can't wait to show it off.
Our genre was western, our prop a chess board, character was Evan Minors a city employee, and our line was "it's not easy being me"