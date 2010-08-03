Kyle Jones

Counterfeat Short Film *Still

Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones
  • Save
Counterfeat Short Film *Still 48hourfilm
Download color palette

A still from @brettastic and mine's Nashville 48 hour film project:
It screens at the Belcourt next week, and then we'll post it online, I can't wait to show it off.

Our genre was western, our prop a chess board, character was Evan Minors a city employee, and our line was "it's not easy being me"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones

More by Kyle Jones

View profile
    • Like