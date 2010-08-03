reOneSpot Front Page

Phuse

Been working really hard on this front age for one of our clients. They have a sweet web application (not designed by us, but we did some front end work on it) for real estate professionals. We wanted to create a front page for them that highlighted all of their great features and portrayed a nice professional feel.

I think we got it, what do you think? ;-)

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
