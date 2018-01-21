Logo Design for Clinical Trial Recruitment Experts

Our work done with Clinically Media is now on our website.

Clinically Media is a company that produces training materials and run recruitment campaigns for clinical research trials.

Currently, Clinically Media is working on positioning their brand in order to be running alongside their competition rather than behind it.

Their current challenge was showcasing their brand as the right choice to Medical directors or VPs of clinical operations who deal with federal regulations, vast marketplace competition, and medical related information and products most of the day.

The end result became a clever mix of both industries, clinical trials and marketing with small hidden elements tying the initals back into the icons.

You can read more in our case study for Clinically Media