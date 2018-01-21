K-A-R-S Kars4Kids

I recently used the Kars4Kids website to donate my now-deceased '03 Honda Accord, and the ease in which I was able to make the donation inspired me to reimagine what a more modern take on their homepage could look like.

This was also my first time experimenting with @Corey Haggard's Moodily moodboard app, which was super helpful in finding other sites I used for inspiration!

