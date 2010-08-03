Chris Faulkner

New Departmental Logo

Chris Faulkner
Chris Faulkner
  • Save
New Departmental Logo brand logo redesign gray grey
Download color palette

This is a newly designed departmental logo for the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Texas Wesleyan University.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Chris Faulkner
Chris Faulkner

More by Chris Faulkner

View profile
    • Like