Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Human Horse Harmony Logo Design

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
  • Save
Human Horse Harmony Logo Design love hand animals emblem harmony negative-space profile human horse
Download color palette

Winner logo design on 99Designs contest:
https://99designs.com/profiles/ArtFeel

By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Company Site:
http://www.humanhorseharmony.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 20, 2018
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

More by Gabriela Maria Pascenco

View profile
    • Like