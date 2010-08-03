Josh Hopkins

40 Horse Logo

40 Horse Logo brand identity logo design illustrator photoshop horse chess knight white dark clean minimal
Trademarked logo for 40 Horse, my new web, print & graphic design firm. Many iterations of this logo existed before settling on this final illustration of a modern chess knight. Hand drawn and traced in Illustrator.

