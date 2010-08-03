Chris Rhee

Tender - Admin - Navigation, Sidebar

EDIT (Jan 28, 2011): Realized there's still some activity on this shot, so I just wanted to say that we launched this redesign.

Another corner from the upcoming Tender admin/supporter section.

To compare: a screenshot of our current admin design is right smack in the middle of our marketing homepage. (EDIT: The homepage has since been updated with this latest design.)

Rebound of
Tender - Stats, Search, Filter bar
Chris Rhee
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
