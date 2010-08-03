Dave Ruiz

Foundation Six Launch

web design home page green orange texture clarendon css3 html5
Well the time has (finally) come. You have seen some of the elements, and now you can see the finished product.

Introducing the new www.foundationsix.com. Thanks so much for being part of the build process, and I would really appreciate any feedback you may have.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
