42/100: | BAH | handlettering graphic design sketch icon design digital illustration lettering art vector arts us military usa procreate military illustration drawing digital drawing digital art house america
Day 42 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. BAH: Basic Allowance for Housing.

Relevant since we placed an over on a house recently!

