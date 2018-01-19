Aleksandar Savic

North Kai S Planet Residents

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
North Kai S Planet Residents vector smile king kai gregory illustration goku friends dragonball character avatar bubbles 2d
North Kai S Planet Residents vector smile king kai gregory illustration goku friends dragonball character avatar bubbles 2d
Download color palette
  1. north_kai_s_planet_residents.jpg
  2. north_kai_s_planet_residents_add.jpg

North Kai S Planet known residents:
King Kai,
Bubbles,
Gregory.

Fun-Art, I hope you like it..:) And check out other rebound shots.. :)

This planet is the home of King Kai. Its most notable feature is that its gravity is roughly ten times the strength of Earth's, making it an ideal training ground. The planet used to be about 100 times that of its current size, although it is unclear if this implies a higher gravity, but given the planet's peculiar "size to gravity" ratio, it likely was the same. The planet contains nothing but a grassy surface, a half dozen or so trees (some of which bear fruit), a road that circumvents the planet, King Kai's house, his car, a well, and some other small building.

Vegeta and master roshi
Rebound of
Vegeta And Master Roshi
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like