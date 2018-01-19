North Kai S Planet Residents

North Kai S Planet known residents:

King Kai,

Bubbles,

Gregory.

This planet is the home of King Kai. Its most notable feature is that its gravity is roughly ten times the strength of Earth's, making it an ideal training ground. The planet used to be about 100 times that of its current size, although it is unclear if this implies a higher gravity, but given the planet's peculiar "size to gravity" ratio, it likely was the same. The planet contains nothing but a grassy surface, a half dozen or so trees (some of which bear fruit), a road that circumvents the planet, King Kai's house, his car, a well, and some other small building.