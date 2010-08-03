Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Sideways Racing — In game time and menu UI

A small preview of the in game UI for an upcoming game I'm working on with the rest of the Bjango crew.

Not sure if this is the final design, but hopefully it's tidy enough that I can share it here without being embarrassed.

Ah, gold. Was it ever not in fashion?

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
