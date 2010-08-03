Veerle Pieters

troubled t

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
troubled t logo typeface teal curves gradients illustrator
Download color palette

Which one you think is best? I think the curved one suits better.

Aa633bc62817682d9daa8efa26110c89
Rebound of
act…
By Veerle Pieters
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like