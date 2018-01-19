Hi folks! 🙌

We are happy to present an internal tool for one of our clients👌

ApproveMe is a platform, which supports collaboration between designers and developers - a combination of Avocode & Zeplin.

👉 Credit goes to:

Design: Kamil Solipiwko

Animation: Łukasz Świerad

