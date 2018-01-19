Miquido

ApproveMe

Hi folks! 🙌

We are happy to present an internal tool for one of our clients👌
ApproveMe is a platform, which supports collaboration between designers and developers - a combination of Avocode & Zeplin.

👉 Credit goes to:

Design: Kamil Solipiwko
Animation: Łukasz Świerad

Want to see other visual concepts of our digital products? See our design board 👉 www.miquido.com/design-board/

