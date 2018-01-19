Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks! 🙌
We are happy to present an internal tool for one of our clients👌
ApproveMe is a platform, which supports collaboration between designers and developers - a combination of Avocode & Zeplin.
👉 Credit goes to:
Design: Kamil Solipiwko
Animation: Łukasz Świerad
Want to see other visual concepts of our digital products? See our design board 👉 www.miquido.com/design-board/
-
At Miquido, we provide top-class UI design services tailored to our clients’ needs. Don’t hesitate and get in touch with our software development company!