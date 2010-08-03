Geri Coady

Poster

Geri Coady
Geri Coady
  • Save
Poster poster print retro classic futura teal retail
Download color palette

Concept for a poster for a client. Hopefully I can show more in the near future!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Geri Coady
Geri Coady

More by Geri Coady

View profile
    • Like