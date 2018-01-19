Ahmed Kamal Ali

BorsaTweets Newsfeed

Ahmed Kamal Ali
Ahmed Kamal Ali
Hire Me
  • Save
BorsaTweets Newsfeed web design social media stocks stock exchange newsfeed
Download color palette

BorsaTweets is a social network specialized for stock market news exchange. I handled the project from the concept
creation, product development, experience and brand design, up to production follow up.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 19, 2018
Ahmed Kamal Ali
Ahmed Kamal Ali
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ahmed Kamal Ali

View profile
    • Like