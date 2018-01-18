Better Prospecting

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just shared a new blog post on the Dribbble blog about… Prospect Uploads! That's right—prospects can now upload shots. Those shots will only be visible on the prospect's profile and the Dribbble Draft page until they are drafted.
This makes it easier prospects to show off their work and easier for designers with invites to find great designers to draft to the community.
Sorry, you can't draft @prince bazawule — I already did (even though his Gooners are about to poach my Auba).