Better Prospecting

Just shared a new blog post on the Dribbble blog about… Prospect Uploads! That's right—prospects can now upload shots. Those shots will only be visible on the prospect's profile and the Dribbble Draft page until they are drafted.

This makes it easier prospects to show off their work and easier for designers with invites to find great designers to draft to the community.

Sorry, you can't draft @prince bazawule — I already did (even though his Gooners are about to poach my Auba).