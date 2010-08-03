Jake Stutzman

Add Vocal Effects v.2

Jake Stutzman
Jake Stutzman
  • Save
Add Vocal Effects v.2 audio interface music flash facebook app
Download color palette

Based on chad's feedback to create better visual heirarchy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Jake Stutzman
Jake Stutzman

More by Jake Stutzman

View profile
    • Like