Black Ocean Live Frame

Hi Dribbblers,
I was very curious about how a LIVE Display look like (as you have seen LAVA Lamps),
so i designed one to see do it will decor homes in a better way? and the result is 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻 As you can see.
The Future will definitely have decors like this.
BLACK OCEANGLE
like it? Then hit ''L'' ❤️
Want to see more? Visit My Profile and remember to follow us.