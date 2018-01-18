Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Parth Gosai

Black Ocean Live Frame

Parth Gosai
Parth Gosai
Black Ocean Live Frame black sea black photo frame home decor black ocean live display screen frame triangle delta sea ocean
Hi Dribbblers,
I was very curious about how a LIVE Display look like (as you have seen LAVA Lamps),
so i designed one to see do it will decor homes in a better way? and the result is 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻 As you can see.
The Future will definitely have decors like this.

BLACK OCEANGLE

BLACK OCEANGLE

Want to see more? Visit My Profile and remember to follow us.

Parth Gosai
Parth Gosai

