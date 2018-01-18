Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Database Navigation Bar

Reworked the navigation bar to support the equivalent of my Android apps app-wide search FAB. Tapping once will explode it across the screen opening a green search view. Tapping the same place again will collapse you back to where you were.

What do you think? Does this work? I need feedback :)

- Realized that back arrow is pretty messed up #lol

