Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Database Navigation Bar

Posted on Jan 18, 2018
Reworked the navigation bar to support the equivalent of my Android apps app-wide search FAB. Tapping once will explode it across the screen opening a green search view. Tapping the same place again will collapse you back to where you were.

What do you think? Does this work? I need feedback :)

- Realized that back arrow is pretty messed up #lol

Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Kickstarter Filter
Posted on Jan 18, 2018
