Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Database Navigation Bar

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Reworked the navigation bar to support the equivalent of my Android apps app-wide search FAB. Tapping once will explode it across the screen opening a green search view. Tapping the same place again will collapse you back to where you were.
What do you think? Does this work? I need feedback :)
- Realized that back arrow is pretty messed up #lol
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram