Veerle Pieters

act…

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
act… curves logo typeface teal gradients illustrator
Download color palette

Still experimenting around with this effect…

4bf5ed554d9cd7b6fe968792c045568a
Rebound of
aaa
By Veerle Pieters
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like