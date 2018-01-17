Aimee David

State of Messaging 2018

Smooch asked 17 experts from Oracle, Drift, Uber and other leading tech companies about their CX, chatbot and conversational commerce predictions for 2018. Check out their answers and our review of the top messaging stories of 2017.

https://smooch.io/state-of-messaging-2018/

Posted on Jan 17, 2018
