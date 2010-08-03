Wil Nichols

Opening Times

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
  • Save
Opening Times icon icons iphone ios idevice
Download color palette

Final version of the iPhone icon I posted the progress of earlier in June. The 512 is currently in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

View profile
    • Like