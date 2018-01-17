EPAM Design Europe

Private social network for neighbors

ui social presentation people neighborhood mobile interface concept iphonex app animation
Part of new app concept – private social network for neighbors.
For pictures thanks to www.instagram.com/vladimir.malyavko/

Design by Anton Shatsila –
https://dribbble.com/Fantik

