Tim Damitz

Little Miss Lady Shoes

Tim Damitz
Tim Damitz
  • Save
Little Miss Lady Shoes just for kicks shoes illustration
Download color palette

A piece of a little illustration I whipped up for m'lady. She got new shoes. She loves said shoes. I was illustrating all my shoes. This was bound to happen. A portion of v2.0 to thisisjustforkicks.com in the works.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Tim Damitz
Tim Damitz

More by Tim Damitz

View profile
    • Like