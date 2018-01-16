39/100: | LES

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 39 of my project of learning and illustrating military acronyms!
LES: Leave & Earnings Statement. | a document given on a monthly basis to members of the United States military which documents their pay and leave status on a monthly basis.