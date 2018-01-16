Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
39/100: | LES |

LES
Day 39 of my project of learning and illustrating military acronyms!

LES: Leave & Earnings Statement. | a document given on a monthly basis to members of the United States military which documents their pay and leave status on a monthly basis.

Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
