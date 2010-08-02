Heatin' Up

So, Matthew Smith was chit-chatting with Trent Walton on the Twittersphere this evening, mentioning a flickr shot that looked as if it had offset print. Very cool.

He non-chalantly said "Too bad we can't tweak/twist text-shadow." I responded with the idea that the css3 :after pseudo-element might be the trick. So I started thinking and came up with this.

Unfortunately, the good sir Mr. Trent Walton was conjuring up a version of his own and I apparently "beat him to the punch."

I'm not trying to copy Trent (although, apparently, that's the highest form of flattery), I'm just inspired by his attempt to reproduce things and thought I'd give it a shot myself. Here's to you, good sir!