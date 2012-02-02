Saks holiday 2012 window concept graphic

Trending designs to inspire you
Concept graphic for Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday 2012 window displays.
Part of 'The Snowflake's Journey' campaign that includes 3D projection mapping onto the Saks building: http://youtu.be/vlM6Sr7H25Y
I worked on the storyboard & concept designs for the projection @irisworldwide.