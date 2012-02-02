Scarlett Coley

Saks holiday 2012 window concept graphic

Saks holiday 2012 window concept graphic fashion retail window display campaign pitch display saks
Concept graphic for Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday 2012 window displays.

Part of 'The Snowflake's Journey' campaign that includes 3D projection mapping onto the Saks building: http://youtu.be/vlM6Sr7H25Y

I worked on the storyboard & concept designs for the projection @irisworldwide.

Posted on Feb 2, 2012
