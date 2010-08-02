Caroline Hadilaksono

Scoreboard! app

Scoreboard! app
Since Micah saw that tweet about the API release in the middle of the night, we've been making a little app, so we can dribbble from our new iphone. Working on the site design now.

By Caroline Hadilaksono
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
