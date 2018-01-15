Allie

38/100: | NLT |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
38/100: | NLT | us military america arts art usa drawing digital drawing digital art military digital illustration digital design ipad design procreate lettering type vector design illustration clock time
Download color palette

Learning so much about the military through this personal project of illustrating 100 acronyms!

Wanted to do one involving time.. | NLT | No Later Than

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like