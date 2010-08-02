Another 1am creation, i'm quite proud of this one too :P The details at the top of the head could use a bit of work but I'm happy with my progress.

I'm quite annoyed that it looks so small, but this is due to Master Yoda's giant ears :P

Feedback and critique are always welcome! I'm aware that the colours are a little off right now, i'll fix that tomorrow :P

oh and i'm missing his hair too :P