Hail to the Chief: Barack Obama mosaic portrait for the Observer

detail editorial politics obama illustration photomosaic mosaic
A mosaic portrait of President Barack Obama made out of numbers, statistics and financial symbols. Created for an article on NY Observer.
Part of my Editorial Illustrations 2016 - 2017
http://tsevis.com/editorial-illustration-2016-2017

Posted on Jan 15, 2018
