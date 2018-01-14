Movie Tickets Booking

Hello guys!!

This is my first debut shot on team, OWW Studio. Hope you like it, and please feel free to give some feedback.

Big thanks to @Piko Rizky Dwinanto @Ardias Elga Kurnia @Achmad Zaini @Muh Salmon @Aliffajar for being my mentors.

----------------

Have an awesome project? Shoot your email to

owwstudio@gmail.com