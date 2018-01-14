Wildan _A
Movie Tickets Booking

Movie Tickets Booking select seat design cinema app ux ui mobile ios ticket ticket booking movie
  1. preview.png
  2. summary_page.png
  3. choose_time_page.png
  4. choose_seat_page.png
  5. home_page.png

Hello guys!!

This is my first debut shot on team, OWW Studio. Hope you like it, and please feel free to give some feedback.

Big thanks to @Piko Rizky Dwinanto @Ardias Elga Kurnia @Achmad Zaini @Muh Salmon @Aliffajar for being my mentors.
Have an awesome project? Shoot your email to
owwstudio@gmail.com

Posted on Jan 14, 2018
