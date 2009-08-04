Dan Cederholm

Progressive enrichment, 30 years ago.

Working on slides, using the black+white vs. color LCD comparison to explain the idea the progressive enrichment has practiced since the beginning.

Posted on Aug 4, 2009
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
