I've been working a lot on the interface for a new ruby on rails based cms called orchestra.

A lot of things are broken at this time but if I can mention some features we can list the collaborative system with to-dos an internal discussions and a perfectly synced calendar for everyone. Everything from the backoffice obviously.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
