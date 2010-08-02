🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've been working a lot on the interface for a new ruby on rails based cms called orchestra.
A lot of things are broken at this time but if I can mention some features we can list the collaborative system with to-dos an internal discussions and a perfectly synced calendar for everyone. Everything from the backoffice obviously.