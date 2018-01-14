Making Progress on our new site

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
There are a few bugs I'm ironing out with this design, but currently, I have a good portion of it up right now.
I'm toying with being slightly more creative with the display of work done and filling in sections that might better serve a visitor when looking to hire a branding agency.
I need to fill in a lot of the sections, so this is just the beginning.