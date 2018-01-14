Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darian Rosebrook

Making Progress on our new site

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
portfolio logo design design studio branding design animation branding ui design ui website web design
There are a few bugs I'm ironing out with this design, but currently, I have a good portion of it up right now.

I'm toying with being slightly more creative with the display of work done and filling in sections that might better serve a visitor when looking to hire a branding agency.

I need to fill in a lot of the sections, so this is just the beginning.

By Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

