Mark Otto

Hitchcock

Mark Otto
Mark Otto
  • Save
Hitchcock ducky rubber ducky photoshop illustrator work-in-progress
Download color palette

Meet Hitchcock, my new rubber ducky friend. Still lots of work to do, but I'm liking him overall. Need to study more rubber ducks to get everything right—perspective is off quite a bit I think.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Mark Otto
Mark Otto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mark Otto

View profile
    • Like