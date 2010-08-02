Andrew Cohen

Super Hi-Fidelity

Andrew Cohen
Andrew Cohen
Super Hi-Fidelity wireframes information architecture league gothic crimson text
Going a little overboard with this wireframe. I never hint at a designs visual characteristics during the IA phase, but couldn't resist after I knew exactly what I was going to do in my mind.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Andrew Cohen
Andrew Cohen

