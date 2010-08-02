Adam Campion

Character 1 - Object you use everday

Character 1 - Object you use everday
We're setting ourselves a challenge every month to create a character. This months theme is "an object you use everyday". I picked my headphones and wanted to turn them into a cool character. I'm aiming to come up with some sort of Cobra. Not 100% sure if it'll work out...but we'll see!

What everyday object would you change into a character?

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
