Anton Kudin

bureau calendar

Anton Kudin
Anton Kudin
  • Save
bureau calendar calendar leather stitching website select red
Download color palette

yes, i have fallen prey to stitched leather too :)

thinking about adding the spring on top, but maybe it will be an overkill

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Anton Kudin
Anton Kudin

More by Anton Kudin

View profile
    • Like