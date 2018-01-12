Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julian Alvarado

Footer for my personal site

Julian Alvarado
Julian Alvarado
Footer for my personal site
One thing Im sure! Less is more. I definitely feel in love with this picture that my wife took in our last trip to LA.

This shoot give me the sense of a streetwear brand! Im also sure this will be the footer of my site!

Posted on Jan 12, 2018
Julian Alvarado
Julian Alvarado

