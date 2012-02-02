Reuben Roche

Alarm Dialog

Reuben Roche
Reuben Roche
  • Save
Alarm Dialog app design ui ux android alarm numbers selection buttons time clock application
Download color palette

This dialog is for a current project i'm working on. I was asked to keep the same elements the new Android guidelines portray; i hope this design makes it look better. comments are most welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 2, 2012
Reuben Roche
Reuben Roche

More by Reuben Roche

View profile
    • Like