Colleen Leh

jazz peek 2

Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh
  • Save
jazz peek 2 layout circles
Download color palette

working on a second concept combining a timeline with instrument button type circles. I always like suggestions!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh

More by Colleen Leh

View profile
    • Like