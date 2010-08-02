Projects Navigation

Sebastian Nitu

website navigation clean simple serif
Another sample of my new personal site.

Working on a clean simple way to navigate between projects. The nav will be fixed so it will always be visible even when scrolled down the page.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
