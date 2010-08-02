Finessing Finesse

I started developing the Funky House Finesse brand last week to try and establish a consistent identity for all the attached artwork. Until now, it's been a mediocre attempt of artwork (with occassional guest spots).

I'm keen to add some character and references to the origins of funky house (soul, funk and disco) as well as adapt it for the heritage of DJing (vinyl record and their attached labels).

It's still a very early concept but I like the direction it's going in. The ligatures still need some work (specifically from the F to H) and I want to add some colour at a later stage. However, I don't want the identity to rely on colour, merely enhance it.

Thoughts?