Caroline Hadilaksono

Scoreboard icon!

Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono
  • Save
Scoreboard icon! icon iphone app dribbble
Download color palette

It's for the dribbble iphone app we're making! Micah is hard at work fixing all the bugs so we can launch it.

B60d94659ce84d36a3c63c8e1928d263
Rebound of
Preferences
By Caroline Hadilaksono
View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono

More by Caroline Hadilaksono

View profile
    • Like