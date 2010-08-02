Emil Bonsaksen

Journal shot

Journal shot iogm pattern icon typography
A little something I'm working on for our new site. Shot is from the main page blog stream. Site is in Norwegian.

Fonts in use: ChaletComprime MilanEighty, Trebuchet.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
